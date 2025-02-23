Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Trading Up 10.9% – Still a Buy?

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) traded up 10.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.95. 1,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Intrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40.

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

