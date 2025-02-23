International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.5% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM opened at $261.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $265.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

