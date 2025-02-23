Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $19.74 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

