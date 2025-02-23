Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.23 and last traded at $16.23. 251,522 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 125,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
