Insider Selling: Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Senior Officer Sells 30,272 Shares of Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Forbes Gemmell sold 30,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.58, for a total transaction of C$47,829.76.

Discovery Silver Stock Performance

Shares of DSV traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.33. 392,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,627. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$644.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Discovery Silver alerts:

About Discovery Silver

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.