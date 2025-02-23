Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells $18,498,523.20 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.32, for a total value of $18,498,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,885,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,487,848.96. The trade was a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Brian Chesky sold 190,301 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $26,739,193.51.

On Monday, February 3rd, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $4,994,930.07.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $5,122,620.59.

On Monday, January 6th, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $5,223,773.02.

On Monday, December 23rd, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $5,137,620.38.

On Monday, December 9th, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $5,288,002.89.

On Monday, November 25th, Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $10,764,604.62.

ABNB stock opened at $146.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.45 and a 200-day moving average of $130.97. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Airbnb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.48.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

