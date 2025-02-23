Insider Buying: GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Insider Purchases £35,048.16 in Stock

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) insider Ian Brown bought 46,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £35,048.16 ($44,280.68).

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Performance

Shares of GCP stock opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.95) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £677.63 million, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.60. GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 67.80 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 85 ($1.07).

GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported GBX 7.09 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. GCP Infrastructure Investments had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 1.63%. Equities research analysts predict that GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited will post 8.2955771 EPS for the current year.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Announces Dividend

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 402.87%.

GCP Infrastructure Investment Limited (GCP Infra) is a Jersey-incorporated, closed ended investment company whose shares are traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Its objective is to provide shareholders with regular, sustained distributions and to preserve capital over the long term by generating exposure primarily to UK infrastructure debt and related and/or similar assets which provide regular and predictable long term cashflows.

