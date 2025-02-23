Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,620 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.23% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Price Performance

BUFF stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

