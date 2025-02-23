Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Shares Bought by Access Investment Management LLC

Access Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 183.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. Access Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 52.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 34,816 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Information Services Group by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 70,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 173,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Information Services Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Singular Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ III opened at $3.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $150.15 million, a P/E ratio of -43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

