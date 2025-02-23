Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 33575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $255.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.3018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

