Immunic’s (IMUX) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IMUX. StockNews.com lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Immunic in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. Immunic has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immunic during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Immunic during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Immunic by 121.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 38,553 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Immunic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

