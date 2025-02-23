Ieq Capital LLC Has $125.02 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,657 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $125,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 87.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $181.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.02 and its 200-day moving average is $177.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.55 and a 12-month high of $208.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total transaction of $3,245,761.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,914,995.28. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,299 shares of company stock valued at $25,055,751. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

