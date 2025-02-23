Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,560 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,243,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,465,000 after buying an additional 282,821 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Crown Castle by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 31,319 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,083,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,592,000 after acquiring an additional 203,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $92.21 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

