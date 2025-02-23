Howard Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,916 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Netflix by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $760,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,829,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Netflix by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 143,757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,212.40. The trade was a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,003.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $940.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $819.90. The stock has a market cap of $429.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

