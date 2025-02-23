Howard Capital Management Inc. Purchases 557 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in FOX by 3,551.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.19.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $8,637,177.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $56.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $58.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

