Howard Capital Management Inc. Purchases 22,431 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,431 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.65% of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 20,965 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $805,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ISPY opened at $44.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.49 million, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $46.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3259 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

