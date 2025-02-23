Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 602.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $98.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.82. The company has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,011.83. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

