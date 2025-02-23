Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 60.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $108,060.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,352 shares in the company, valued at $627,262.72. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $167,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,613,747.74. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock worth $583,020 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of HMN stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $43.26.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. Analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

