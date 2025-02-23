HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.62 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 110.40 ($1.39). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 110.60 ($1.40), with a volume of 3,649,037 shares traded.
HICL Infrastructure Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 121.59.
HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 2.20 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. HICL Infrastructure had a net margin of 96.27% and a return on equity of 3.24%. Research analysts predict that HICL Infrastructure PLC will post 12.4000007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HICL Infrastructure Company Profile
HICL is a UK-listed infrastructure investment company. We invest in infrastructure for local communities and to support the delivery of essential services, working in partnership with the public and private sectors.
