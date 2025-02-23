HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.62 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 110.40 ($1.39). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 110.60 ($1.40), with a volume of 3,649,037 shares traded.

HICL Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 121.59.

HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 2.20 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. HICL Infrastructure had a net margin of 96.27% and a return on equity of 3.24%. Research analysts predict that HICL Infrastructure PLC will post 12.4000007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

In other news, insider Rita Akushie purchased 10,018 shares of HICL Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £11,520.70 ($14,555.53). Also, insider Michael Bane acquired 45,000 shares of HICL Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £51,750 ($65,382.19). 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HICL is a UK-listed infrastructure investment company. We invest in infrastructure for local communities and to support the delivery of essential services, working in partnership with the public and private sectors.

