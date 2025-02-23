Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141,421 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of HPE opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,145. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $5,682,125.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. The trade was a 49.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

