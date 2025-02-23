Healthcare Realty Trust’s (HR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,RTT News reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of HR stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Peter F. Sr Lyle, Sr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $172,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,372.96. This trade represents a 60.33 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 111,125 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 39,975 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $849,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,471,000.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

