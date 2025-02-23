Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Receives C$9.54 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.54.
HWX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC set a C$9.00 price objective on Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Headwater Exploration to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Headwater Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HWX
Headwater Exploration Trading Down 3.1 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.97, for a total transaction of C$37,638.00. Corporate insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.
Headwater Exploration Company Profile
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Headwater Exploration
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.