Head-To-Head Review: SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) & OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SeaStar Medical and OrthoPediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -627.49% OrthoPediatrics -15.00% -5.78% -4.80%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaStar Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 OrthoPediatrics 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SeaStar Medical and OrthoPediatrics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

OrthoPediatrics has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.14%. Given OrthoPediatrics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OrthoPediatrics is more favorable than SeaStar Medical.

Risk and Volatility

SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SeaStar Medical and OrthoPediatrics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaStar Medical $68,000.00 114.86 -$26.23 million ($11.63) -0.15 OrthoPediatrics $148.73 million 3.87 -$20.97 million ($1.23) -19.32

OrthoPediatrics has higher revenue and earnings than SeaStar Medical. OrthoPediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaStar Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OrthoPediatrics beats SeaStar Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaStar Medical



SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About OrthoPediatrics



OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine, BandLoc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform | Femur, Devise Rail, Orthex, The Fassier-Duval Telescopic Intramedullary System, SLIMTM Nail, The GAP Nail, The Free Gliding SCFE Screw System, GIROTM Growth Modulation System, PNP Tibia System, ApiFix Mid-C System, and Mitchell Ponseti. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

