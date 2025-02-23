Head-To-Head Review: Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) versus SOS (NYSE:SOS)

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) and SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Digihost Technology and SOS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 SOS 0 0 0 0 0.00

Digihost Technology currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Digihost Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than SOS.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $42.15 million 1.55 -$21.89 million ($0.54) -3.61 SOS $92.42 million 0.01 -$3.65 million N/A N/A

This table compares Digihost Technology and SOS”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SOS has higher revenue and earnings than Digihost Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Digihost Technology has a beta of 5.54, indicating that its share price is 454% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of SOS shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SOS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology -41.33% -36.00% -25.95% SOS N/A N/A N/A

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. The company is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

