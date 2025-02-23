Head-To-Head Contrast: Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) versus Green Earth Technologies (OTCMKTS:GETG)

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) and Green Earth Technologies (OTCMKTS:GETG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard Lithium and Green Earth Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A N/A $108.82 million $0.59 2.37 Green Earth Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Green Earth Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Standard Lithium and Green Earth Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Standard Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $3.95, suggesting a potential upside of 182.14%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than Green Earth Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and Green Earth Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -11.52% -10.25% Green Earth Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Green Earth Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Standard Lithium has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Earth Technologies has a beta of 16.79, meaning that its share price is 1,579% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Green Earth Technologies

Green Earth Technologies, Inc. creates, develops, markets, sells, and distributes bio-based performance and cleaning products to the oil and gas well service, automotive aftermarket, outdoor power equipment, and marine markets worldwide. The company offers well services products, including well stimulation, sump remediation, and surface washing agents, as well as storage tank, oil field rig, and equipment cleaners; and performance products, such as motor oils, racing oils, engine oils, fuel stabilizers, and other lubricants. It also provides outdoor power equipment and cleaning chemicals comprising pressure washer equipment, multipurpose-multi surface cleaner, foam and oxy foam blaster, and grill and surface cleaner, as well as concrete cleaner and degreaser, siding and all purpose cleaner, and mold and mildew stain remover; and automotive appearance products consisting of car wash, wheel cleaner and brake dust shield, tire shine, glass cleaner, interior protectant, and rain repellent and anti-fog products. The company sells its products under the G-CLEAN, Well Wake-UP, G-OIL, and G-MARINE brands. It sells its products directly, as well as through distribution agreements with wholesalers, contractual arrangements with independent sales and marketing professionals, and the Internet. The company serves home centers, mass retail outlets, automotive stores, and equipment manufacturers. Green Earth Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

