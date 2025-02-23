Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 193.80 ($2.45) and traded as high as GBX 203.50 ($2.57). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 199.40 ($2.52), with a volume of 1,116,722 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £867.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Greencore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.26%.

We are a leading manufacturer of convenience food in the UK and our purpose is to make every day taste better. To help us achieve this we have a model called The Greencore Way, which is built on the differentiators of People at the Core, Great Food, Delivery Excellence, Lasting Partnerships and Sustainable Choices – The Greencore Way describes both who we are and how we will succeed.

We supply all of the major supermarkets in the UK.

