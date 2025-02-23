Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

LOPE opened at $181.70 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $126.17 and a twelve month high of $192.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.04 and a 200-day moving average of $155.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.62 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $249,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 138.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14,085.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 134.3% in the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

