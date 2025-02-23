Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC Takes $2.30 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.67 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.