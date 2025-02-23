Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $317,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Price Performance

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.91. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $54.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.