Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 13,554 Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCMB. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 46,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,683 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCMB opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $26.37.

About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.