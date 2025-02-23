Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 1,355,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 916,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
Gold Royalty Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $205.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.02.
Gold Royalty Company Profile
Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.
