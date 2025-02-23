Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.45.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields
Gold Fields Trading Down 2.8 %
NYSE GFI opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.15.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
Featured Stories
