Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 3,252 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $121.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $123.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.02.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

