Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Shares Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.92 and last traded at $27.05. 3,472,971 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 3,171,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Gen Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Gen Digital had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 16.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

