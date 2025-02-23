FPC Investment Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 244.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.8% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM opened at $255.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $406.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Humana’s payout ratio is 35.58%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.68.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

