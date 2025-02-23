FPC Investment Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 7,023 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.4% of FPC Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $75.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

