FPC Investment Advisory Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,419 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,247 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,941 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 341.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,578,000 after purchasing an additional 850,753 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSV stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.