Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,822 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $130.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.12 and a fifty-two week high of $139.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

