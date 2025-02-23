Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,130 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. GEN Financial Management INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIS opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

