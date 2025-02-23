Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,297 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

