Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,056,000 after acquiring an additional 257,784 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,641,000 after acquiring an additional 194,506 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,989,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,569,000 after acquiring an additional 178,659 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $416.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $418.77 and a 200 day moving average of $398.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The company has a market cap of $143.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.