Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 107 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 895,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $133.32 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $114.37 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.22. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

