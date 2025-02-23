Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $139,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 131,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,090,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 99,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,582,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,777,000 after buying an additional 29,810 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,110,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VOO stock opened at $551.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.07.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

