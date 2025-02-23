Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $92,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $602.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $601.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $585.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

