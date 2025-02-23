Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.76 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in RTX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 176,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,225,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

RTX Stock Down 1.5 %

RTX stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $88.90 and a twelve month high of $132.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

