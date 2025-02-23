Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at about $76,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $58.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $58.37.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

