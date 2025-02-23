Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,900 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $35,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,393,673,000 after buying an additional 210,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after buying an additional 838,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,677,194,000 after buying an additional 143,440 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,349,441,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,676,000 after buying an additional 24,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $101,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,720,023. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,734. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $591.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.06. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $210.78 billion, a PE ratio of 92.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

