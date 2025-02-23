Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 18,800 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $22,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 57,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 12,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,265,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,501.04. The trade was a 32.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,585,191.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,451 shares in the company, valued at $25,369,256.57. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,640 shares of company stock worth $15,718,289. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $104.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.38. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $107.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $154.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

