Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $32.70 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $32,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $230.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.17 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The firm has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.28.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

