Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 2,900 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $29,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Chubb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Chubb Trading Down 0.1 %

CB opened at $267.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.46. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.